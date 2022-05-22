Helsley earned the save against the Pirates on Saturday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched each of the previous two days and threw 1.2 innings in collecting a save Friday, so the Cardinals went to Helsley to protect a one-run, ninth-inning lead Saturday. The right-hander got the job done, needing only 13 pitches to retire the side and notch his second save of the campaign. Helsley has yet to give up an earned run across 14.2 innings on the season, and he has compiled a magnificent 25:2 K:BB.