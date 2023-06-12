Tests on Helsley's injured right forearm came back negative, but he will be shut down for several days, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Helsley felt tightness in his forearm while playing catch Sunday and was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. While it would appear he's not currently dealing with any structural damage, his absence could still be fairly lengthy since he'll need to be build back up after the shutdown period. Giovanny Gallegos will be the Cardinals' closer while Helsley is out.