Helsley (7-1) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Helsley kept the game tied in the top of the ninth inning, and the Cardinals won on a walkoff hit-by-pitch in their half of the frame. While he's allowed two runs in 7.1 innings in August, he's also picked up two wins and three saves with an 8:1 K:BB. The fact that this has been one of his poorer months speaks to how dominant the right-hander has been all year -- he owns a 0.91 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 72:13 K:BB with 12 saves and six holds through 49.2 innings overall.