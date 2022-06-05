Helsley allowed two hits and struck out two over 2.2 innings while permitting two inherited runners to score in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. He took a blown save.

Helsley was unable to navigate the traffic Drew VerHagen put on the basepaths in the sixth inning. It's a harsh blown save given the timing and the stat line, but it doesn't discount that Helsley has started to push for more high-leverage usage. He's logged two saves and given up just one run in his last 7.2 innings across six appearances. For the season, the 27-year-old right-hander has a 0.42 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB across 21.1 innings. He's logged three saves, four holds and two blown saves while serving as another potential closing option alongside Giovanny Gallegos.