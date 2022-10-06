Helsley (finger) is throwing a bullpen session Thursday to help determine his availability for the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander exited Tuesday's game against the Pirates with a jammed middle finger, and his availability for the wild-card round remains up in the air. The issue doesn't appear to be a serious concern since Helsley never underwent medical imaging, and the closer could be available for Game 1 on Friday if all goes well during Thursday's session.