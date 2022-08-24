Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with his wife and newborn child for at least another day. The 28-year-old was placed on the paternity list Friday, which has a three-day maximum, and was transferred to the restricted list Monday. It's unclear if Helsley is expected to return for Thursday's series finale in Chicago.