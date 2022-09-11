Helsley allowed a run on two hits to earn the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Pirates. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Helsley gave up an RBI single to Bryan Reynolds in the ninth inning, but the Cardinals' closer was able to diffuse the situation after that. He's given up a run in four of his last 10 appearances, though that may just be some evening out of his numbers after a remarkably strong start to the year. The right-hander owns a 1.12 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 81:17 K:BB through 56.1 innings overall while converting 15 of 19 save chances and adding six holds in 46 appearances.