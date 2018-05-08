Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Optioned to Triple-A
Sherriff was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Sherriff has allowed four runs in 5.2 innings for the Cardinals so far this season, striking out three batters while walking two and allowing eight hits. John Brebbia was called up to take his place in the bullpen.
