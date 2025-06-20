The Cardinals recalled Saggese from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

The 23-year-old was up with the Cardinals for most of April while Masyn Winn was sidelined and was productive with a .341/.364/.512 slash line and one homer in 14 games. Saggese was boxed out for playing time, however, which resulted in him returning to Memphis, where he has an .836 OPS in 185 plate appearances this year. Ivan Herrera (hamstring) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move Friday, and Saggese could fill a large number of those plate appearances, since the Cardinals likely still want him to get regular playing time.