The Cardinals recalled Saggese from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Saggese was sent to Memphis on Thursday after batting .133 in the majors since June 20, but he'll now return to St. Louis to make up for the loss of Nolan Gorman (back). Saggese is slashing .233/.256/.326 with 10 RBI and six runs scored through 90 MLB plate appearances on the year and could see regular time at the keystone until Gorman recovers.