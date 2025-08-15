Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Bumped into starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saggese will bat seventh and play second base Friday against the Yankees, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Saggese was thrust into the starting nine late Friday afternoon after Brendan Donovan was scratched with a foot injury. Saggese will look to extend his six-game hit streak.
