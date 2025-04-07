Saggese combined to go 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
In his first MLB appearance of 2025, Saggese went 1-for-3 with a run in Game 1 before being subbed out in favor of Brendan Donovan. Saggese didn't start Game 2 of the doubleheader but entered in the sixth frame. He knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning before belting a three-run shot in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to compete with Boston's 18 runs. Saggese will likely receive utility usage while Nolan Gorman (hamstring) is on the injured list.
