The Cardinals are expected to option Saggese to Triple-A Memphis prior to Monday's game against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

In a corresponding move, St. Louis intends to call up Jose Barrero, who will provide the bench with more versatility due to his ability to play center field in addition to multiple infield spots. Saggese had gone 0-for-6 with a pair of walks while manning second base in both of the Cardinals' last two games, but playing time had been elusive before that for the 23-year-old, who hadn't started in any of the preceding four contests. He'll get a chance to play on an everyday basis in Memphis and should rank near the top of the list for a call-up the next time the Cardinals require an extra infielder.