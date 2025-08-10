default-cbs-image
Saggese will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Saggese will stick in the lineup for the third consecutive game after going 3-for-8 with a double and a run scored in the first two contests. He'll fill in at the keystone for Brendan Donovan (groin) for the second straight day, but assuming Donovan doesn't require a stint on the injured list, Saggese will likely move back into a utility infield role in the near future.

