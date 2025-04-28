Now Playing

The Cardinals optioned Saggese to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Saggese has slashed .341/.364/.512 in 14 games this season at the major-league level, but his playing time has dipped since Masyn Winn returned from the injured list last week. Jose Barrero is grabbing Saggese's roster spot while the latter returns to Memphis where he can play every day.

