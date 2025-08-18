Saggese will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Marlins.

Brendan Donovan (toe) remains day-to-day and is out of the lineup for a fourth straight contest, paving the way for Saggese to pick up his ninth consecutive start. Over the previous eight games, Saggese went 9-for-30 with two RBI, three runs and one stolen base, though he's drawn zero walks during that time and has struck out eight times. Despite his solid run of production of late, Saggese remains likely to fade into a part-time role if Donovan is able to avoid a stint on the injured list and rejoins the lineup at some point in the coming days.