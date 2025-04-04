Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Cardinals recalled Saggese from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It's not yet clear what the corresponding transaction will be. Saggese had gone 4-for-14 with one home run and a 3:2 K:BB over his first four games with Memphis this season. He is likely to serve in a reserve infielder role.

More News