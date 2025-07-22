Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Scratched Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saggese was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game versus Colorado, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Saggese's removal from the starting nine doesn't seem to be injury-related. Alec Burleson (foot) was cleared to play shortly before first pitch, so he'll enter the lineup in left field and move Brendan Donovan to second base, which leaves no room for Saggese. The 23-year-old doubled during his lone at-bat since being recalled from Triple-A on Saturday but will likely continue to have a hard time getting into the lineup.
