Saggese was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Saggese filled primarily a bench role since he was recalled June 20, and he hit just .133 with three RBI and two runs scored across 45 at-bats. No official corresponding move has been made, but it could signify the return of Jordan Walker (appendix).

