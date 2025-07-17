Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Sent to minors
Saggese was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Saggese filled primarily a bench role since he was recalled June 20, and he hit just .133 with three RBI and two runs scored across 45 at-bats. No official corresponding move has been made, but it could signify the return of Jordan Walker (appendix).
