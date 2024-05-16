Saggese is slashing .243/.325/.397 with five home runs and four steals in 36 games for Triple-A Memphis.

He is now slashing .232/.309/.381 with six home runs and five steals in 49 career games at Triple-A, dating back to last year, which is subpar for a player whose bat is going to have to carry the day. Saggese has played 27 games at shortstop, five games at second base and five games at third base. It's worth noting that Saggese is the sixth-youngest qualified hitter at Triple-A, and the five who are younger are Jackson Holliday, Junior Caminero, James Wood, Owen Caissie and Jonatan Clase, so patience is probably warranted in dynasty leagues.