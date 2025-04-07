Saggese will start at third base and bat sixth against the Pirates on Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Saggese wasn't initially in the Cardinals' starting nine, but he's a late addition due to Nolan Arenado being scratched due to an illness and general soreness. Saggese went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one home run and four RBI across the Cardinals' doubleheader against the Red Sox on Sunday.