Saggese will take over as the Cardinals' primary shortstop with Masyn Winn (knee) being shut down for the season, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

With Brendan Donovan back from the injured list and at second base Friday, Saggese had appeared set for his playing time to dip. However, he's now needed at shortstop, which should keep him in the lineup on a regular basis down the stretch. Saggese has been unable to capitalize on regular reps since the start of August, slashing just .262/.305/.311 with no home runs and a 40:7 K:BB.