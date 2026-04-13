Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saggese is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
Nathan Church will replace Saggese in the starting nine after the 24-year-old had been included in the lineup in nine of the previous 10 contests while seeing time at three different positions. Saggese owns a .614 OPS on the season, but he slashed .350/.381/.450 over his last six games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Making sixth straight start•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Making third straight start•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: In mix for starts in left field•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Draws start in LF, CF next•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: More time in outfield likely•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Could get look in outfield•