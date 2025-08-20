Saggese went 3-for-4 with a steal, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Saggese notched a base hit in each of his first three at-bats, though the exit velocity did not top 80 mph on any of his knocks. He's been making good contact in August with a .300 batting average in 15 games and figures to see some extended playing time in the short term with Brendan Donovan (groin) on the injured list while Nolan Gorman man's third base in the absence of Nolan Arenado (shoulder).