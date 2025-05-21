Hence (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Palm Beach on Wednesday.
Hence has been sidelined all season with a right rib cage strain but has finally been cleared to test things out in game action. The top prospect will eventually move up to Triple-A Memphis but be brought along slowly, given his injury history.
