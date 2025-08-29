Pozo will be re-evaluated for a possible concussion Friday after taking a foul tip to the mask during Thursday's win over the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pozo was checked on by the Cardinals' trainer Thursday after being shook up by a foul tip. He stayed in and finished the contest, but the team will evaluate him again to make sure he doesn't have concussion symptoms. Catcher Jimmy Crooks is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Memphis, which could point to Pozo being placed on the 7-day concussion injured list.