Pozo drew a start at first base in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pozo got one start at first base for the Cardinals last season and has played there a decent amount in the minors. Proving he could be a backup to Alec Burleson at the position would give him a better chance to make the Opening Day roster, as the Cardinals have a crowded depth chart at catcher.