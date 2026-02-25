Cardinals' Yohel Pozo: Gets start at first base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pozo drew a start at first base in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pozo got one start at first base for the Cardinals last season and has played there a decent amount in the minors. Proving he could be a backup to Alec Burleson at the position would give him a better chance to make the Opening Day roster, as the Cardinals have a crowded depth chart at catcher.
