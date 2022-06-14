Thompson allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in Monday's win over Pittsburgh. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Thompson had given up just one run through four frames before a brutal fifth inning. He yielded four runs in the frame, including a three-run homer by Michael Chavis. Fortunately for Thompson, he avoided taking the loss in his first career start when his team mounted a comeback after he left the game. The 24-year-old southpaw now ows a 6.00 ERA through nine MLB innings.