The Cardinals optioned Thompson to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Thompson had started to hit his stride in a relief role for the Cardinals, as he struck out nine and turned in a 0.64 WHIP while tossing 11 scoreless innings across his last eight appearances. The demotion to the minors thus shouldn't be viewed as performance-related, with manager Oliver Marmol telling Katie Woo of The Athletic that the assignment to Memphis will allow Thompson to get stretched back out as a starter or as a multi-inning reliever, depending on the Cardinals' needs coming out of the All-Star break.
