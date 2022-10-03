Thompson allowed a run on one hit and struck out three over 2.1 innings during Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates.

Thompson has been effective in a middle-relief role since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 27. In nine appearances since that date, he's allowed two runs, six hits and six walks while striking out 11 over 12 innings. The southpaw has been an effective part of the Cardinals' bullpen throughout the year with a 2.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB in 34 innings across 21 appearances (one start). His ability to handle multi-inning assignments should give him a path to the postseason roster.