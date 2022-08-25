Anderson opted out of his minor-league contract with the Rays on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Anderson will hit the open market for the third time this season, as he was previously released by the Tigers in April before re-signing with Detroit shortly thereafter and then opting out of his contract. The veteran right-hander was productive over 10 innings with Triple-A Durham -- he posted a 3.60 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB -- but a promotion to the Rays wasn't in the cards. Anderson will look to join another organization that can presumably present him with a clearer path back to the big leagues.