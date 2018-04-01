Colton Murray: Released by Rays
Murray was released by the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Murray joined the Rays on a minor-league deal in December but failed to make the team. The 27-year-old has a 6.18 ERA in 39.1 major-league innings but hasn't appeared at the big-league level since 2016. He'll likely sign a minor-league deal elsewhere as organizational depth.
