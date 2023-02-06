Kay, who recently accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Iowa, will join the MLB team for spring training.

Kay went unclaimed after being designated for assignment near the end of January. The 27-year-old southpaw has made 28 MLB appearances over parts of four seasons from 2018-2022, and has registered a 5.48 ERA with a 77:38 K:BB over 70.2 innings of work. He doesn't appear to have a realistic shot of making Chicago's Opening Day pitching staff, and will all but assuredly begin the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Iowa.