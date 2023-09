Brown (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 7-day injured list and pitch for Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 23-year-old hasn't seen game action since late July, when he suffered an oblique injury. Brown has a 4.72 ERA in 14 starts for Iowa this season, but he gave up just three runs with a 16:6 K:BB in his three starts prior to landing on the injured list.