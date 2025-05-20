Brown took a no-decision in Monday's 8-7 loss at Miami, allowing six runs on seven hits and no walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Things were rough out the gate for Brown, as he yielded back-to-back homers to Jesus Sanchez and Agustin Ramirez to open the first frame. The Chicago right-hander was then cruising, as evidenced by his impressive 16 whiffs in 83 total pitches, until the fifth inning, when the Marlins plated four additional runs. Brown's inconsistent season continues with his ERA now standing at 5.44 through 46.1 innings; however, the 25-year-old has also pitched to a 3.50 FIP and 58:16 K:BB. He currently lines up to make his next start at Cincinnati this weekend.