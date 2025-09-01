Chicago designated Cowles for assignment Monday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs needed the 40-man roster spot for Carlos Santana. Cowles has yet to make his MLB debut, and his numbers have taken a hit in 2025 after he was added to the 40-man roster last winter in order to keep him protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Cowles has slashed .238/.304/.382 with nine home runs, 44 RBI, 55 runs scored and 16 stolen bases at Triple-A this season. His strikeout rate has also ballooned to 28.6 percent from 17.7 percent last season.