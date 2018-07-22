Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sits in series finale

Zobrist is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Zobrist will head to the bench after he appeared in both halves of Saturday's doubleheader, going a collective 4-for-6 with a walk and two runs on the day. The utility man has started only two of the Cubs' first five games out of the All-Star break and could be forced to settle for a part-time role with all of the team's key hitters at full health.