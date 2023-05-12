site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Brandon Hughes: Activated from injured list
Hughes (knee) was activated Friday from the 15-day injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Recovered from another bout of left knee inflammation, Hughes will return to the Cubs' bullpen Friday night against the Twins. He's been limited to five appearances this year.
