Hughes (knee) was activated off the 15-day injured list by the Cubs on Saturday.
Hughes has been out since the start of the season due to soreness in his left knee. The southpaw should be a late-innings option for the Cubs now that he's healthy. Nelson Velazquez is sent back down to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.
