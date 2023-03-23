Cubs manager David Ross said Thursday that he couldn't rule out Hughes (knee) requiring an IL stint, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hughes hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game since March 16, and he acknowledged to reporters Thursday in Cubs camp that he's been battling lingering left knee inflammation for much of the spring. It's shown up in his production on the mound, as the 27-year-old left-hander has yielded three earned runs on five hits and three walks through four innings this spring. The hope is that he can return to live action this weekend, which would alleviate some of the concern. But the clock is ticking fast toward Opening Day.