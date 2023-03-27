Hughes (knee) tossed a bullpen session Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hughes won't be part of the pitching schedule in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox and may not take the mound for Tuesday's spring finale either, but he appears on track to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the 2023 season. The 27-year-old southpaw turned in a 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 68:21 K:BB while converting eight saves over 57.2 innings as a rookie last season, and though he's expected to remain part of the Cubs' late-inning equation in 2023, Hughes may not manager David Ross' first choice to close games.