Hughes (knee) is set to make his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hughes will get in another tune-up outing after he struck out one over a scoreless inning Saturday for Iowa while scattering two hits and a walk. If Hughes' left knee checks out fine following his upcoming appearance Tuesday, he could be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list ahead of this weekend's series in Los Angeles.