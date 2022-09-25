Hughes (ankle) picked up the save Sunday in Pittsburgh, retiring the only batter he faced in an 8-3 win.

Hughes entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded and got Diego Castillo to line out to end the game. It was his seventh save of the season and fourth since Sept. 9. The lefty was removed from Thursday's game after he rolled his ankle but was healthy enough to pitch Sunday after not being used the last two nights. He's likely to have save opportunities down the stretch but the Cubs may also use him in high-leverage situations earlier in ballgames.