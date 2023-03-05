The Cubs are easing Hughes into Cactus League action after the lefty set a career high in innings pitched last season, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hughes has yet to appear in a spring contest, which is by design after he logged 57.2 innings in relief last season. That's not a particularly high number, but the converted outfielder only tossed 17 innings in the minors the year before, which was his first time on the mound as a professional. The lefty should once again be a key bullpen weapon for the Cubs, possibly closing out games, though Rowan Wick along with newcomers Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger could factor into the mix as well.