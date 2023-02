Hughes will likely compete with newcomers Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer for back-end roles in Chicago's bullpen to begin the year, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports reports.

Righties Fulmer and Boxberger both joined the mix in the offseason, joining fellow righty Rowan Wick and the lefty Hughes at the back of Chicago's bullpen. Hughes had eight saves and a strong 3.12 ERA in 2022, but the Cubs may mix and match to close games in 2023, which could limit the upside of all these pitchers.