Cubs' Brandon Hughes: Live batting practice scheduled
RotoWire Staff
Hughes (knee) will throw live batting practice Sunday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Hughes missed the start of the season due to left knee inflammation, but the issue doesn't seem likely to cost him too much time. He'll be eligible to return April 11.
