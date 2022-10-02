Hughes retired the final out of Saturday's win over the Reds via strikeout to earn the save.

Manuel Rodriguez started the ninth inning for the Cubs, but the team turned to the lefty Hughes to face left-handed pinch hitter TJ Friedl, who he retired on three pitches to earn his eighth save of the year. Rodriguez has seemingly emerged as the team's preferred closing option with a few days left in the season. Both players could be in the mix for saves heading into 2023, depending on what Chicago does in the offseason.