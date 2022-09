Hughes gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins.

The rookie southpaw continues to look fairly comfortable in a high-leverage role. Over his last 16 appearances, Hughes has picked up a win, three holds and all six of his saves while posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 17 innings.