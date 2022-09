Hughes allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings while earning a save against the Giants.

Hughes tossed 14 of 21 pitches for strikes to pick up his first save since Aug. 23. He lowered his season ERA to 3.17 alongside a 61:16 K:BB through 46 appearances in his rookie campaign. The 26-year-old southpaw has now converted four of his eight save chances.