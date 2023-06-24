Hughes will undergo knee alignment surgery at the end of June and will be held out for the rest of the season, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hughes has battled knee problems all season -- most-recently landing on the injured list June 13 with left knee inflammation -- and the issue is apparently severe enough to warrant season-ending surgery. A move to the 60-day IL is certain to come eventually, and Hughes will end 2023 with a 7.24 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 17:8 K:BB through 13.2 frames.